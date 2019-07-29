Kelsea Ballerini Announces Completion of Third Studio Album

Kelsea Ballerini fans, rejoice! The singer just announced her third studio album was completed, which, judging by her latest social media post, appears to have been finished at the beach.

“I have no words left for this caption because we wrote them all these last three days, and the last two years leading up,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos. “So to put it simply, kb3 is done.”

Ballerini doesn’t say who is on the project, but the photos show producers and songwriters Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, and songwriter Nicolle Galyon.

It was only a couple weeks ago, while Ballerini was on a romantic vacation to Greece with her husband, fellow singer-songwriter Morgan Evans, that she hinted she was in the final stages of completing her third record.

The face of a girl that has been listening to mixes this whole vacation and is very, very excited to finish this music when I get home. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VWW6AjIu3I — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 9, 2019

The 25-year-old previously divulged that she paired up with some of her musical heroes to write her upcoming album.

“It’s been so much fun to get in the room with people that I’ve looked up to forever, like Ryan Tedder and Julia Michaels, and Ed Sheeran,” Ballerini revealed to PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s really fun to be able to write with other artists too. I haven’t really done that before and so you’re in the room and they have the perspective of what it’s going to be like on stage, and how you’re going to be able to communicate it in interviews, and all that stuff.

“They have that knowledge, so it’s a different perspective writing with them,” she continued. “But it’s been really fun and just different. I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a songwriter from that.”

The Grand Ole Opry member just celebrated her fifth No. 1 hit with her latest single, “Miss Me More.” A title or release date has yet to be announced, but Ballerini hopes to release the record by the end of the year.

