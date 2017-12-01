Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Turns Into Date Night With Her Husband

Kelly Clarkson recently participated in James Corden’s ever-popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment, and along with singing some of her hits with the host, she also enjoyed a bit of a date night with husband Brandon Blackstock in the backseat of the car.

After singing along to tracks like “Since U Been Gone” and “Love So Soft,” Corden asked Clarkson whether she and Blackstock were able to spend much time together outside of work.

Clarkson admitted it was difficult to work in alone time, but Corden surprised her with an appearance from Blackstock, with the couple sitting in the backseat as they enjoyed a slightly modified date complete with sparkling apple juice, chocolate-covered strawberries and a violinist.

“It’s difficult because I work a lot and I’m a mom but we can try,” Clarkson explained.

Clarkson and Blackstock share 3-year-old daughter River Rose and 19-month-old son Remington, and Blackstock is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Savannah and 10-year-old son Seth.

“I feel like we’re making a porn,” Blackstock laughed as Corden reprimanded him for ruining the mood.

See the couple’s makeshift date in the video above.

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden