Kellie Pickler Duets With Kenny Rogers on ‘Islands in the Stream’

Kellie Pickler stepped into the shoes of another blonde singer during a recent episode of her talk show, Pickler & Ben, teaming up with Kenny Rogers to sing on his iconic 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, “Islands in the Stream.”

The show’s co-host, Ben Aaron, introduced the duo, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, for the first time ever, Kenny Rogers and Kellie Pickler, ‘Islands in the Stream.’”

Before the song even started, it was clear Pickler was excited, letting out a squeal before the music started.

“Oh no! I’m no Dolly. I’m gonna try,” Pickler said as Rogers geared up to sing.

Rogers was perfectly at ease during his sections of the song, and while Pickler was nervous before beginning Parton’s part, the singer easily nailed the section before rejoining Rogers for the song’s chorus.

Rogers and Parton performed the song live together for the last time at Rogers’ “All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in October.

