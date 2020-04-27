Keith Urban Shares Unrecognizable Throwback Photo: 'No Idea Why I Couldn't Get Signed'

Keith Urban is promoting his new single, "Polaroid," with some Polaroids of his own, sharing a slideshow of throwback snaps on Sunday. Among the singer's memories was a truly memorable headshot of Urban taken years ago, during what he shares was his first trip to Nashville. The photo sees a young Urban wearing a red and black embroidered vest and a necklace, his hair long and bleached blonde.

"First trip to Nashville... I have no idea why I couldn't get signed?!!!!" he joked of the throwback shot. Other Polaroids in the post included a childhood shot of the Australian star holding an acoustic guitar, though Urban also made sure to call attention to his short pants, throwback photos of Urban performing and accepting a CMA Award, a shot of the singer and his dad, a photo of Urban and his first guitar teacher and a snap of the 52-year-old and wife Nicole Kidman singing together in the car. He concluded the slideshow with a photo from a concert on Broadway in downtown Nashville, which read, "Can't wait till we get to do this again someday Nashville." Urban captioned the post with lyrics from "Polaroid," writing, "Too many times these moments they come and go, how lucky was I that our moment was set in stone."

"Polaroid" is the second song Urban has shared from his upcoming album, he released the first, "God Whispered Your Name," in March. "Polaroid" was written by Sam Fischer, Steph Jones, Geoff Warburton, Griffen Palmer and Mark Trussell. "I really connected with the song," Urban said in a statement, via Billboard. "I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point, someone gave us this Polaroid camera. We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything — crazy stuff that happened. We had all of these different pictures posted on a big board and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song."

He also shared the music video for the song, which puts Urban right in the middle of a pool party in full swing. "It's centered around a pool party that's happening at a house," Urban told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm super stoked with how the video turned out."