Keith Urban's Music Video for New Song 'Polaroid' Is a Summer-Ready Pool Party

Keith Urban has shared another brand-new song with fans, releasing "Polaroid" on Thursday, April 23. The next day, he dropped the music video for the song, which puts Urban smack in the middle of a pool party in full swing. Directed by Dano Cerny, the clip begins with party-goers frozen as Urban plays his guitar, and they eventually come to life to hit the water, turn on the grill, enjoy some drinks, fall in love and, of course, take some Polaroids.

The video was based around motion-control technology and resulted in a unique, stop-motion-like final product that required the actors, several of whom were real-life couples, to hold their positions for some time. "There was a guy and a girl on a swimming pool diving board, and Dano went out and was repositioning them for the next shot, and they're getting a little bit closer, and a bit closer, and then this girl is straddling this guy," Urban told Entertainment Weekly, adding that his first thought was, "Gosh, this is amazing. These people are really, really great going with this."

The father of two added that since the song's first line is "Sometimes I forget who we were back then / It's Saturday night stealing cold beer and cigarettes," he wanted the video to be shot at night, but an impending storm forced production to start earlier in the day. "Whatever, it's a party," Urban said. "It started at noon and went to the next day maybe, so here we are."

"Polaroid" is a lighthearted up-tempo track about meeting someone at a party and happening to snap a Polaroid with each other, only to still be together long after the fact. "We've come a long way since we were strangers in the basement / At a party we hated, trying to make conversation / The night it was taken, I didn't have a clue / That someday I'd be something more than just a boy in a Polaroid with you," he sings. The song was written by Sam Fischer, Steph Jones, Geoff Warburton, Griffen Palmer and Mark Trussell.

"I really connected with the song," Urban said in a statement, via Billboard. "I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point, someone gave us this Polaroid camera. We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything — crazy stuff that happened. We had all of these different pictures posted on a big board and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song." "Polaroid" is from Urban's upcoming album, due later this year. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner shared the first song from the project, "God Whispered Your Name."