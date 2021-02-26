Keith Urban Speaks out After Wife Nicole Kidman Was 'Whacked' at Sydney Opera House

✖

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are currently in Australia, and the famous pair decided to take in a performance at the Sydney Opera House in January along with Kidman's mom, Janelle. Recalling the experience on The Kylie & Jackie O Show, Urban revealed that his wife was "whacked" by a program held by an audience member after they stood to applaud.

"We didn't know you're not supposed to stand in the opera," the "Polaroid" singer explained. "Having not been to the opera before, ever in my life, I am sensitive to the etiquette." Urban shared that he, Kidman and Janelle were sitting down and clapping at the end of a "bloody great" performance when they noticed multiple people around them standing up. "And I stood up, and then this guy behind me just like whacked, not me, Nic," he recalled. "Just like really hit her with a program."

"Violence at the opera ensued," Urban joked. "It was a bit of a pickle that I was in because you know, you're a husband, you want to defend your wife, but I'm like, 'What the hell?' It took a lot of restraint." Urban told the hosts that he "just looked" at the man and said, 'It's a standing ovation, like I didn't know you're not allowed to.'" "At the same time, I get it," he continued. "I get that there's this thing going on where there's a traditional thing that says you don't do that. I respect that. But I was also going by a lot of other people who were standing."

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Urban and his family had been enjoying a performance of The Merry Widow before the altercation took place. After exchanging words with the audience member, Urban summoned his own security to escort himself, Kidman and Janelle out of the theater, while Opera House security was sent in to retrieve the man. Kidman was reportedly "visibly upset" and police were called.

"Police have been told a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were both attending the entertainment centre when an argument broke out. Officers spoke to both men and no further action was taken," NSW Police said in a statement. Prior to discussing the incident with Kylie and Jackie O, Urban had been explaining that he's not afraid of expressing his feelings.

"No matter what experience you've had with this reality, which I think for everybody, it changes," he said, reflecting on the pandemic. "I have a different relationship with reality from week to week. Sometimes I'm accepting of it, sometimes I'm pissed off at it." When Kyle told Urban that he didn't see him as "a guy who gets pissed off at anything," the singer replied, "Zen only in as much as I get stuff out. I don't walk around with it bottled up. I'm not afraid of confrontation, that's the whole point."