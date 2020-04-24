Keith Urban Shares How His Family Is Staying 'Creative' During Quarantine

Keith Urban is currently quarantining at home with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9, and the country star shared an update on how the family is handling their time at home in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We're all good, the family's good," he said, adding that he and Kidman are spending lots of time with their miniature poodle and playing games with their daughters.

"Everybody's healthy and staying active," Urban said. "Lots and lots of family time. I'm actually really enjoying that, honestly." The singer added that his family has been "creative," which is key for him. "I guess no matter what you do or where you are, somehow we've got to keep staying as creative as we possibly can — so a guy like me doesn't go crazy," he explained. "[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert. It's our little bit to try and help out."

Kidman has been on hand to assist her husband in his creative endeavors on numerous occasions during the quarantine, including over the weekend when she appeared at the end of Urban's performance for One World: Together at Home. "It's great having her here too, because it just feels loose," Urban said.

The 52-year-old previously told ET that getting outdoors was also an important part of the family's time at home. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he said at the beginning of April. "Lots of games. Uno, Apples to Apples, What Do You Meme? was another one we just got into the other day. Music around the piano and dancing, little bit of getting out in the backyard which has been such a godsend for us."

Amid the pandemic, Urban shared new music with fans, releasing his new song "Polaroid" on April 23 as well as a music video, which was filmed before the shutdown. "Luckily I had a lot of songs recorded, so I could just keep moving on with that in my studio downstairs, doing some vocals, guitar, stuff like that," he said.