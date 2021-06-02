Keith Urban to Resume His Las Vegas Residency This Fall

✖

Keith Urban is the latest country star to announce a trip to Las Vegas this fall, revealing that he will be adding several new dates to his residency, Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The five new dates include September 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25.

Members of Urban's fan club, Phoenix Club, can buy tickets during a presale beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Presale for Citi card members starts on Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can get tickets beginning Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Urban's residency began in early 2020 and the Australian star was able to play just four shows of the run before the pandemic shut down the concert industry. A number of artists have held residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which offers an up-close experience for fans with a pit at the front of the stage in a large theater.

"The room was really the tipping point for me," Urban told Rolling Stone last year. "I think what I love about it, it’s three venues in one. You’ve got an arena stage that truly is, I mean the production you can put on a stage is massive. You’ve got a lot of theater seating and a theater vibe, but then you’ve also got this club happening down on the floor where everybody’s standing. It’s rowdy, it’s a raucous vibe. The three venues that I love playing the most are all in one place."

Shania Twain announced last week that she will be resuming her Las Vegas residency, Let's Go!, in December, and new Vegas headliners Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan will kick off their shows at Resorts World Las Vegas in December and February, respectively. Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have also held a longtime residency in the city.

"Everybody’s coming to Vegas," Urban mused. "It’s just, entertainment Mecca. Our audience is quite diverse. We have, obviously, people that love more of the country side of what I do. People that love more of the pop-esque side of what I do. All the stuff that doesn’t really fit into any genre or category, which we’ve got a lot of that kind of stuff."

The Grammy winner explained that several of his recent albums featured songs "that don’t fit into the country category," and that diverse sound is something a Las Vegas residency supports. "You’ve got all kinds of people coming in," he said. "People come in to hear 'The Fighter' and they want more songs like that. Other people come in for 'Blue Ain’t Your Color,' and they want some more songs like that. It’s great to be able to hit all the targets."