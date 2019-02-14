Keith Urban Teases New Music Less Than a Year After ‘Graffiti U’

Keith Urban’s Graffiti U is less than a year old, but he is already teasing new music! The singer shared a post on social media, hinting that he was back in the studio.

“New music …..?!!!!!!!!! – KU,” Urban wrote.

The new post comes while Urban has a bit of time off the road, after wrapping up the Australia run of his Graffiti U World Tour. He has a few weeks at home, before he heads overseas for a series of shows in Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. With the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year home over Valentine’s Day, chances are he will find plenty of ways to romance his wife, actress Nicole Kidman.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

Kidman became the muse for much of Urban’s music, ever since they married in 2006, with Urban crediting the award-winning actress for his creativity over the last several years.

“Back before I met Nic and got married, I sucked at relationships and couldn’t give myself to the relationship. I’d write from a place in romance songs that I wanted to be at, but wasn’t at that place,” Urban told PEOPLE. “And I realized I was writing from all these places of the kind of person I wished I could be. I wasn’t that person, but I wanted to be. It was only a song, but my real life was a disaster. The only thing that’s changed in my life is I’ve more so become the person I was trying to be.”

Urban hinted after the release of Graffiti U that he still had more music in the works.

“You never finish, you just give up,” Urban said of his last record. “The hard part is realizing that I finished the album ages ago and that I’ve actually started the next one but nobody has told me. I have to delineate when the end of that one is, otherwise I will just go on and on!”

Urban has already released four singles from Graffiti U, including his “Coming Home” duet with Julia Michaels and his current single, “Never Comin’ Down.”

Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows at KeithUrban.net.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris