Keith Urban and country newcomer BRELAND released their second collaboration on Friday, June 4, joining forces for BRELAND's hip-hop inflected "Throw It Back." Named by the 25-year-old on Instagram as a "country twerk anthem," the song is an appreciative message aimed at a woman who loves to dance.

"If she get a shot of whiskey / She know how to throw it back," BRELAND sings in the pre-chorus. "She turn up for Elvis Presley, told the DJ throw it back / She look better every Thursday, she don't have to throw it back / Shorty got me catching feelings, I just hope she throw it back." The song's music video was also released on Friday, showing the duo performing on stage at Analog in Nashville’s Hutton Hotel

"'Throw it Back' is the first song Keith and I ever worked on together, and despite it being so sonically left of center, he immediately recognized it as a special song and started adding his iconic flavor to the record," BRELAND said in a statement. "You’ll be able to feel my and Keith’s energy flowing not only on the song but in the video, which we helped shape together as well. With the world finally opening up, and live music coming back, I feel like we’ve got a real summer anthem on our hands."

"BRELAND is my brother from another mother," Urban added. "I LOVE creating with him. Everything is so simpatico and matter of fact - here it is! I’m stoked that a song written from our very first time writing together (June of last year) is finally coming out."

Urban previously enlisted BRELAND to join him on "Out the Cage," the opening track of Urban's 2020 album, The Speed of Now Part 1. BRELAND told PopCulture.com earlier this year that hearing from Urban was "the craziest call you can receive" and that the Australian star was one of the first country artists he listened to when he began exploring the genre in high school.

"I feel like he's always played on the periphery of genre and always pushed for his own unique sound," BRELAND explained. "You know a Keith Urban song just by the fact, by the way he plays his guitar, by the tone of his voice, it's not like it has to be super country or super rock or super pop or anything, he's just Keith. And I definitely strive for my music to eventually be able to take on that type of independence as well."