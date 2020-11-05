Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay and More Added as CMA Awards Performers

✖

The 2020 CMA Awards are less than one week away, and a new round of performers was announced for the upcoming show on Thursday morning. Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen will all take the stage during the broadcast, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldean, Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Fleenor and McBryde will open the show with a multi-song tribute to Charlie Daniels, who died in July, Urban will perform "God Whispered Your Name" from Australia and Dan + Shay will be joined by Bieber for the world premiere performance of their collaboration "10,000 Hours." Little Big Town will tribute Kenny Rogers, who died in March and Pardi will honor Joe Diffie, who also passed away in March. Allen will perform his hit song "Best Shot" and will present Charley Pride with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Old Dominion will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film Urban Cowboy with a performance of Johnny Lee's "Looking for Love," Andress will perform her No. 1 single "More Hearts Than Mine," Pearce and Brice will take the stage with their No. 1 duet "I Hope You're Happy Now" and Wallen will share his recently-released song "More Than My Hometown."

"We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months," Robert Deaton, CMA Awards Executive Producer, said in a statement. Instead of Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, this year's show will be held across the street at Music City Center.

"As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first ‘CMA Awards Banquet & Show’ from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment," Deaton said. "We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year."

Previously announced performers include Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, McBryde, Maren Morris and Rascal Flatts.

The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, both of whom will also perform during the show — McEntire will perform Thomas Rhett's "Be A Light" with Rhett, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin and Rucker will be joined by Lady A for a performance of his new single "Beers and Sunshine."

The 2020 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. See all of this year's nominees here.