Keith Urban’s ‘Female’ Met With Overwhelming Support

Keith Urban released his single “Female” nearly two weeks ago now, and it’s still at the top of the cultural conversation. Urban postponed work on his next album to record and release the song, and then performed it at the CMAs almost immediately. Since then, the ideas behind “Female” have only become more relevant.

Though songwriter Shane McAnally says it wasn’t intended this way, many are interpreting “Female” as a direct response to the recent outting of sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein. Whether it was meant as an anthem to this movement that’s finally gaining traction or not, it’s an important milestone. It’s also the first time in a while that country music was on the forefront of tackling issues so important to our national psyche.

Many musicians, stars, and fans have been touched by “Female,” and have come forward to show their support. The song has become a rallying cry for people to gather around in the wake of these ongoing revelations.

This is what I needed today, @KeithUrban. ✨There are so many good men in the world who know how important women are, the value of women & the power of female love. Thank you ❤️ #Female pic.twitter.com/7buweZziJw — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 10, 2017

Reese Witherspoon tweeted a screenshot of the song playing on her phone not long after its release, thanking Urban.

all the reasons I️ love country music in one song. @KeithUrban this is so powerful. #FEMALE pic.twitter.com/I1T03Kc7iE — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 10, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini — one of the few women who has managed to break into Nashville in the past few years — shared this impromptu video of herself covering the song, to the Internet’s delight.

The revelations about violence against women, particularly in the entertainment industry, continue to come out, and “Female” continues to get airplay.