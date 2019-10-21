Keith Urban Announces Las Vegas Residency in 2020

Keith Urban is heading to Las Vegas! The singer just announced a Las Vegas residency in 2020, Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas, kicking off in January. The shows will be held at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, beginning on Jan. 10 with four shows, and continuing with two each in April, July, August and November.

Urban has yet to speak out publicly about the residency, but he did just drop a new version of his single, “We Were,” this time with Eric Church. Church co-wrote the song with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde.

“I heard that my buddy Eric was a writer on ‘We Were,’ so I thought,’Hey, what a cool opportunity for people to get to hear a writer singing,’” said Urban. “I think this guy could be really big!!!!!”

Urban had no idea Church wrote “We Were” when he decided to record it, making it even more meaningful for Church.

“That was the coolest thing for me,” Church previously stated. “I didn’t send Keith the song and say, ‘Here’s a song I wrote.’ He found it, and honestly, it fits him more than it fits me. There’s a line in there about ‘two heartbeats in the moonlight in leather jackets on a back of a Harley.’ I don’t ride a Harley. That’s a line, call it poetic license. That’s where it came from. He and Nicole [Kidman] used to do that when they first started dating, and they were touring. They would jump on his Harley and they would put on their leather jackets and they’d go ride up in the countryside before the show.

“I did not know that until after he cut that song. I truly believe songs find the path that they’re supposed to find, and that one was supposed to be with him. Now, as it goes No. 1 in a few weeks, I’m gonna rethink that a little,” Church added with a laugh. “It was perfect that he’s the guy that did that and did it better than I could have done it. I love hearing it on the radio. It’s fun for me. I came to this town to be a songwriter, so for me, I’m not sure if that’s not as proud as I’ve been as when you get a song cut by somebody else and then it becomes a hit.”

Urban also just announced he would launch his first European tour in more than a decade next year. That tour kicks off on May 2 in Amsterdam. Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

