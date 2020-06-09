Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share New Family Photos With Baby Kingsley

✖

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn recently participated in a family photoshoot with their infant daughter Kingsley, and the proud parents couldn't wait to share some of the snaps on social media. On Monday, both Brown and Katelyn shared different snaps from the professional shoot with fans on Instagram, with all three members of the family wearing coordinating colorful outfits.

Kane was in a lime green Tommy Jeans crewneck sweatshirt, Katelyn chose a blue knit sweater with a bear on the front and Kingsley wore a mint green onesie. The photo Brown shared featured the "Cool Again" singer holding his daughter as Katelyn stood next to them, holding Kingsley's tiny hand as two out of three members at the family smiled for the camera. "My babies," Brown captioned the snap. Katelyn's photo, which she captioned "My heart," featured Kingsley in her mom's arms, looking just away from the camera as her dad cradled her head.

Brown has been able to spend plenty of time with his daughter since he's been off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a whole lot of adorable family moments with fans on social media. In an interview with RADIO.com, Brown said that he sees his quarantine "kind of a blessing, and a curse, of course." "The blessing for me is just getting to see everything that she does," he said. "I'm not missing one second." Over the weekend, the 26-year-old revealed that his daughter has discovered a potential new hobby, posting a video of himself holding Kingsley as he shot a basketball at a hoop outside his home. The clip was narrated by Katelyn, who declared, "Life doesn't get much better than this" as Kingsley excitedly hit the basketball in her dad's hand. "Found out my baby loves basketball," Brown captioned the post.

"I'm waiting for her first words," Brown told RADIO.com of his 7-month-old daughter. "She ain't got to that point yet, but she's almost crawling, so I'm just excited to be able to witness it all."