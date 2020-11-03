Kane Brown was one of the featured performers during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's recent fundraiser Big Night (At the Museum), which paired country stars with iconic instruments. Brown honored Randy Travis with a performance of Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses" with accompaniment from guitarist Alex Anthony, who played Travis' Gibson J-185KOA guitar.

In a preview clip for the special, Brown strummed the guitar and joked, "Feels like I could play better." "Three Wooden Crosses" was written by Kim Williams and Doug Johnson and tells the story of four passengers on a bus that was bound for Mexico. The bus was involved with a fatal accident with an 18-wheeler, which hit the bus and killed three of the four passengers.

Travis released the song in 2002 as a single from his album Rise and Shine, and it went on to become his 16th No. 1. It won the CMA Award for Song of the Year in 2003 and the Dove Award for Country Song of the Year in 2004.

Other performers during Big Night (At the Museum) included Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire and more. While the show was free, viewers were encouraged to donate to the Museum through YouTube Giving and over $590,000 has been raised so far.

Brown has given a number of performances during the coronavirus pandemic, recently performing his new single "Worship You" on The Late Late Show. He also recently released the music video for the song, which was filmed in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and features his wife, Katelyn, and their daughter, Kingsley.

"I mean, my music is, you know, surrounded by my family," Brown told fans during a Facebook Live chat in August. "They're my world, especially Kinglsey. When she smiles, she brightens up the whole house," he said. "So 'Worship You,' I definitely want to get both of them in the music video. When I hear that song, it reminds me of both of them. I'm just grateful that they're part of my project. Even if they don't know that they are, they are. They're like the main focus."

"It’s basically just worshiping my family now, they’re both my girls and I’d do anything for them," he added to Country Now of the song. "Worship the ground they walk on. I feel like it’s going to be a wedding song, and everybody has been asking for it so I’m just excited I get to release it."