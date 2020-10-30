Kane Brown's new single "Worship You" is dedicated to his wife Katelyn and daughter Kingsley, so it's only fitting that the two join Brown in the song's music video, which was released on Friday. Filmed in Wyoming and directed by Alex Alvga, the stunning clip highlights the area's sweeping beauty as well as the love between Brown, Katelyn and Kingsley, all of whom are dressed in formalwear coordinating with the natural setting.

The video is Kingsley's second appearance in one of her dad's music videos, as she recently made a quick appearance in the clip for "Worldwide Beautiful." Speaking to fans during a Facebook Live chat in August, Brown hinted about his video for "Worship You," saying that he wanted to feature both Katelyn and Kingsley.

"I mean, my music is, you know, surrounded by my family. They're my world, especially Kinglsey. When she smiles, she brightens up the whole house," he said. "So 'Worship You,' I definitely want to get both of them in the music video. When I hear that song, it reminds me of both of them. I'm just grateful that they're part of my project. Even if they don't know that they are, they are. They're like the main focus."

"Worship You" was written by Brown, Matt McGinn, Alexander Izquierdo and Ryan Vojtesak and appears on Brown's EP Mixtape Vol. 1.

"'Worship You' is basically 'Heaven' 2.0," the 26-year-old told Country Now, recalling his early hit. "It’s saying that your girl, your wife, is your everything. You know that she don’t walk on water or anything like that, but you basically praise her. Originally it was thinking about Kate you know, but then I did this video that I put on my Instagram, it was me, Kate and Kingsley and I was singing it to Kingsley. So I was like you know, this song could be about my daughter. It’s basically just worshiping my family now, they’re both my girls and I’d do anything for them. Worship the ground they walk on. I feel like it’s going to be a wedding song, and everybody has been asking for it so I’m just excited I get to release it."

The song's music video was released one day before Kingsley's first birthday, and Brown celebrated on social media with a candid photo of his daughter. "I have a 1-year-old wtf lol this year went way to fast as slow!!" he wrote. "Happy birthday angel. my big girl!"