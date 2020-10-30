Watch Reba McEntire Perform Patsy Cline's 'Sweet Dreams' During Country Music Hall of Fame Event

Reba McEntire was one of the stars selected to perform during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Big Night (At the Museum) fundraiser this week, singing an a cappella rendition of Patsy Cline's "Sweet Dreams." McEntire stood solo on stage for her performance, lit by a single spotlight and wearing a pair of black sequin pants and a black shirt as she sang, her voice echoing in the empty hall.

"Sweet Dreams" was written and first recorded by Don Gibson and was later recorded by Cline. She earned a Top 5 hit with the song in 1963, and it has also been recorded by Emmylou Harris and Tammy Wynette. Cline recorded her version of the song one month before she died in a plane crash, and the song was released soon after. McEntire recorded a cover of the song for her second album, 1979's Out of a Dream. The cover earned her her first solo Top 20 hit, and for years, she closed her concerts with an a cappella version of the song.

Other performers during Big Night (At the Museum) included Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley and more artists playing iconic instruments that belonged to some of country music's legends. The show was free, though viewers were encouraged to donate to the Museum through YouTube Giving. Over $590,000 has since been raised.

The performance was one of the numerous online events McEntire has participated in during the pandemic, and like many of us, the singer shared that this year has "changed" her. "First of all, it slowed me down. I go 900 mph all day long," she recently told Sounds Like Nashville. "I’m exhausted when I lay down and I sleep really well, but I love life and I enjoy doing what I do, so I just re-channeled that to try to be more creative. I’ve even co-written a few songs."

"I haven’t had this much time off since I was in high school, so it’s been a reward and a joy to me," she continued. "My heart goes out to all the folks who have been sick and who have lost loved ones. My heart goes out to them and to anybody who is suffering and hurting with this illness. It’s not a nice illness at all. It’s hateful, but I do need to say honestly, I have enjoyed the rest. I’ve enjoyed the time off to be creative, but mainly to be still, just to be still. I’ve loved that tremendously."