Kane Brown Shares the Sweetest Photo of Newborn Daughter Kinglsey

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, became parents in October when Katelyn gave birth to daughter Kingsley Rose, and the couple can’t get enough of their baby girl. On Tuesday, Kane shared a new photo of Kingsley, revealing that the sweet snap was the wallpaper on his phone. Kane’s new background is a close up of his daughter wearing a tiny blue and red checked hoodie, looking at something off-camera and revealing her big blue eyes for the first time on social media.

“My wall paper that makes me smile every time I open my phone,” the caption read.

Brown’s previous post was a selfie with his daughter showing off just how much the infant is taking after her dad.

“My little twin,” Brown captioned a photo of the pair making the same silly face.

Speaking to WUSN in Chicago for the Stars and Strings show on Dec. 8, Kane couldn’t help but brag about baby Kingsley and how smart she is already. “She’s really smart. I mean, she’s already pulling her paci(fier) in and out at a month and two weeks,” he said, via CMT. “She loves lights. I don’t know if that’s a baby thing or what, but she’s just very aware. That’s my girl.”

At the American Music Awards in November, the “Good as You” singer told PEOPLE that Kingsley is starting to resemble him a bit more as she grows.

“She’s starting to look more like me,” he said. “I feel bad for my wife. But she has her nose.”

While Kingsley may look like her dad, Kane says that his daughter is taking after her mom in other ways.

“The doctors said when she was first born that hers were the best baby lungs they had heard in a while,” he told WUSN, “so I think she’s got her mom’s voice.”

This will be the Browns’ first Christmas as a family of three, and Kane shared that he can’t wait to experience the holiday as a father.

“I’m just excited to give her presents at Christmas, on birthdays…just giving her the best life,” he told PEOPLE.

