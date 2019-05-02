Kane Brown Reveals Gender of Upcoming Child

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, just revealed the gender of their upcoming child!

“We’re having a baby girl,” Brown revealed to a producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the carpet of the Billboard Music Awards, via PEOPLE.

Brown walked the red carpet with Jae, who had her barely-bulging pregnant belly on display. He is eager to welcome a child into their lives, even though he admits he might be a little over-protective.

“I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time,” Brown promised. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

Brown has yet to announce a due date for his upcoming baby girl, but whenever she is due to arrive, it’s not soon enough, at least according to Brown.

“I’m excited,” Brown told Billboard. “I wish I could just fast-forward and make it to where it’s already here.”

Brown likely didn’t plan on spilling the beans ahead of time, because he was already thinking about a gender reveal party.

“I kind of wanted to do the burnout with the car, so you could see the color, but too many people have done that already,” said the singer. “But we’re going to come up with something clever.”

Brown was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, and although he walked away empty-handed, he is more determined than ever to make his own style of music.

“I feel like God’s given me a different path in the music genre and I’m just excited to be able to be able to do these things,” Brown explained.

The 25-year-old has already collaborated with Khalid, Camila Cabello, Becky G and more, but hints his upcoming tune with Marshmello might be his favorite.

“We wrote a tune that’s basically the opposite of [‘Happier’],” Brown said, referring to Marshmello’s previous hit. “It just tells you everything that I’ve done wrong growing up and it’s saying that the one thing I did get right was you, talking about my wife.”

While Brown is on the road, serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour, he will also be anxiously awaiting the arrival of his firstborn – and likely shed a few tears along the way.

“We went to the hospital and actually checked the heartbeat and … we got very more emotional,” Brown told Extra. “I was getting nervous going down the elevator and once she actually saw the baby … it makes it so much more real, so we were both excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond