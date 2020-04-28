Why Kane Brown Had to Move His 'Mancave' Into HIs Wife's Closet

Kane Brown is currently quarantining with his wife, Katelyn, and their daughter Kingsley, as well as Katelyn's mom, which means Kane has had to do a little relocating when it comes to his "mancave." "I'm in my wife's closet right now," Brown told RADIO.com during a recent interview, panning the camera to show his video game setup among Katelyn's clothes and shoes.

"She put me in the closet because her mom's here, so I have my gaming set up in her closet and like, her clothes," he said with a laugh. "I guess that's what you could call it," Brown said when Kelly Ford suggested the space was Brown's new "mancave."

"That's where she's staying at," the singer explained of his mother-in-law, "so I had to move all my stuff out." The new dad also shared how he's spending his quarantine time when he's not in the closet, telling Ford, "I’ve just been hanging out with my kid and my wife, riding four-wheelers in the woods, been walking on our trails and playing a lot of video games."

View this post on Instagram My ride or die ❤️ A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT

Brown told Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show that his mother-in-law has been with the couple for some time now. "She's been down here basically since the beginning," he shared. "She didn't fly, she drove 12 hours and she's quit her job and she's kind of just like our, of course she's my mother-in-law, Kate's mom, but she's kind of like a nanny as well. She gives me and Kate some alone time and gets to watch her grandbaby as well."

The 26-year-old also found time to release new music, sharing new single "Cool Again" last week. The release marked the first time Brown had not teased a song before releasing it, and the summer-ready song about wanting to be "cool again" with an ex became the most-added single at country radio last week. "The song took a whole other turn once I keep listening to it while we’re quarantined," Brown told RADIO.com, joking, "Everyone keeps saying 'you know it’s not about Katelyn' because we’re happily married and everything, and I just say 'no it’s about my girl corona." The singer added that he already has a remix of the song ready with a special guest, who he is hoping to feature in the song's official music video.