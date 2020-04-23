Kane Brown Releases New Single, 'Cool Again'

Kane Brown is here with new music, dropping his latest single, "Cool Again," on Thursday, April 23. "Cool Again" is the first taste of an upcoming project from Brown, which will follow his 2018 album, Experiment. The breezy track finds the singer reflecting on a relationship with an ex, wishing they could be "cool again" and go back to the way things were instead of going their separate ways.

"'Cause I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again / Like we were last summer / Want you again, you again, you again / To be stealin’ my covers," he sings in the chorus. "All tangled in each other, nights still playin’ back in my head / I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again, yeah." "Cool Again" was written by Brown, Josh Hoge, Matthew McGinn, and Lindsay Rimes and produced by Dann Huff and Lindsay Rimes. This is the first time Brown has not shared a preview of a song before its release.

"We wrote 'Cool Again' at a writing retreat when it was about 20 degrees outside," Brown said in a statement. "At the time, it was about missing warm weather, but then it became so much more. It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer. We were really wanting to go back to that. I think that’s something people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now."

The song follows five consecutive No. 1 hits for Brown, the last of which was the single "Homesick." The 26-year-old was scheduled to be traveling the country on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour but was forced to halt the trek due to the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Brown teamed with John Legend for the duet "Last Time I Say Sorry," which they performed from their homes for ACM Presents: Our Country.

Brown told Taste of Country Nights that he's working on a new EP but does not know when he will release it due to the current pandemic. Unlike many artists, the Georgia native has not been writing songs with co-writers via video chat. "I just don’t find a connection over FaceTime," he explained. "I like to be in the room." Instead of writing, Brown shared on The Bobby Bones Show that he has been spending time with his wife, Katelyn, and their daughter, Kingsley, and Katelyn's mom, who has been with since the beginning of the pandemic and has acted as "kind of a nanny."