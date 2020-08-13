Kane Brown Defended by Ryan Upchurch After Getting Lost on His Property

Songwriter Ryan Upchurch is coming to his friend Kane Brown's defense after Brown received criticism for getting lost on his acres of property, explaining the situation in a video on Instagram. "Okay, look. I see all the memes and stuff about Kane Brown," he said. "Yeah, they're kinda funny. But here's the fact of the matter, man. You weren't there. I was there."

"Kane got lost in the woods, on property that he freshly just got to, doesn't really know that well. He goes out riding, gets lost, it gets dark, he can't find his way out," Upchurch explained. "Me and my brother and a couple of my friends went there into the woods we've never even been in our life, I had to get GPS even to go to his house. We ended up finding him in the woods, because me and my brother, you know, we know how like look for trails recently ridden on and s— like that. So we found him. But we run out of gas. We ran out of cell phone service, too. We got lost in the woods with him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upchurch (@ryanupchurch) on Aug 6, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT

The songwriter pointed out that "when you're in pitch black and your eyeballs are open and you can't even see your hand in front of your face, and you're on thousands of acres that you've never even been on before, it's kinda hard to find your way out."

"Just sayin'," he concluded. "It's obvious some of y'all never been lost in the woods before, but if you get dropped in thousands of acres blind as f— in a place you ain't never been in before, probably gonna get lost."

Brown initially shared his story on Facebook last week after a report had surfaced claiming the singer had gotten lost for seven hours with his wife, Katelyn. In his now-deleted post, Brown shared that he, his friend and his friend's girlfriend had decided to go out and explore some of the 30 acres he lives on, which were new to him at the time, and were expecting to be out for 30 minutes.

The singer wrote that "30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees." He didn't have his phone and his friend's phone was on seven percent battery, and while the group tried to use the GPS to find their way back, "it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them."

Brown called Upchurch, who arrived with a friend. "Now 3 turned into 5 of us lost," Brown wrote. "He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at. My buddy’s girl who has ￼asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops." The 26-year-old shared that when the police did arrive, they thought Brown's group was shooting at them.

"We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out," he finished. "That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better."