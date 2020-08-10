Kane Brown Rescued By Police After Getting Lost in His Backyard

✖

Kane Brown found himself in a scary situation in his own backyard last week after he went exploring in the area, recounting the details of his ordeal in a post on Facebook on Thursday. The singer began with a quick joke, sharing a photo of himself looking forlorn and staring into the woods, writing, "Someone help! I’m lost...."

After declaring "All jokes aside," Brown explained that he recently moved into a new home, where he owns 30 acres of "3000 around me." He told his wife, Katelyn, that he wanted to take 30 minutes to explore the property, setting out with his friend and his girlfriend and wearing shorts and a t-shirt. Brown shared that "30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees." He had left his phone on the back of his truck and his friend's phone was on seven percent battery, and while the group tried to use the GPS to find their way back, "it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them."

At that point, Brown called his friend, songwriter Ryan Upchurch, who lives in the area, who arrived with a friend of his own. "Now 3 turned into 5 of us lost," Brown wrote. "He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at. My buddy’s girl who has ￼asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops." The 26-year-old shared that when the police did arrive, they thought Brown's group was shooting at them.

"We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out," he concluded. "That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better." Brown's ordeal in the woods came days before he announced his upcoming EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, which will be released on Friday. The EP contains seven songs including four previously released tracks as well as three new additions. Fans have already heard the two collaborations on the project, "Last Time I Say Sorry (with John Legend)" and "Be Like That (feat. Swae Lee and Khalid)."

"The song, it definitely needs to be right," Brown told PopCulture.com of collaborating with artists outside of country music. "The right collaboration. But we used to be worried about that before, in the past, and now I think we've established some country music too. We're not going anywhere. We'll always have singles for you before anybody else. But we decided to expand our brand and connect fan bases with other people's fan bases."