Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley Has the Giggles in Sweet New Video

Kane Brown's daughter Kingsley is now eight months old, and she's getting more animated with each photo and video her proud parents share of her on social media. Over the weekend, Brown's wife, Katelyn, posted a new video of her husband and daughter, sharing an adorable clip of Kane holding Kingsley and continuously lifting her in the air as she laughed.

"no better sight or sound in the world," Katelyn wrote along with a crying and heart-eyed emoji. During quarantine, Brown has been able to spend plenty of time with his daughter, something he may not have been able to do previously due to his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which was scheduled to be running through this summer. Due to the pandemic, the tour has been rescheduled to resume in March 2021. Dates through May 2021 have so far been announced.

In June, Brown released the song that gave the tour its name, sharing "Worldwide Beautiful" with fans after holding on to it for a year. On Instagram, the 26-year-old wrote that he is "hoping it will bring us together during this time." The 26-year-old added that proceeds from the song will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "I love you guys," he wrote. Brown wrote the equality-driven song with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt and it will likely appear on his upcoming project.

In April, Brown released his current single, "Cool Again," and he recently revealed to fans that a remix of the song featuring Nelly would soon be arriving. On Friday, he released his new song "Be Like That" featuring Swae Lee and Khalid, and his upcoming project will also reportedly include a collaboration with H.E.R. Brown has also been sharing a few snippets of unreleased songs with fans including a clip of a track called "Worship You," which he shared along with a video of himself, Katelyn and Kingsley dancing together in their kitchen as the song played.

Brown previously told Taste of Country Nights that he's working on a new EP but does not know when he will release it due to the pandemic. The EP will be followed by an album, which will be Brown's first since his 2018 album Experiment.