Kane Brown Asks for Equality in New Song 'Worldwide Beautiful'

On Thursday, Kane Brown released "Worldwide Beautiful," a thoughtful song calling for equality that's now more relevant than ever. Brown wrote the song with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt and the lyrics reflect on segregation, the inclusive crowds at Brown's shows and a dream of unity. "You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white / Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable," Brown sings in the chorus. "We ain’t that different from each other from one to another / I look around and see worldwide beautiful."

On Instagram, Brown wrote that he had been holding onto the song for a year and that he is "hoping it will bring us together during this time." The 26-year-old added that proceeds from the song will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "I love you guys," he wrote. The song's title served as the inspiration behind the name of Brown's Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which began in February before shutting down due to the coronavirus. Earlier this week, Brown engaged in a discussion with fans about racism, first tweeting, "We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace."

He later posted the tweet on Instagram and added that he has "been trying to think of how to say this as easy as possible and not be bashed because of the different sides. I hate confrontation but this is the truth whether you wanna Believe it or not." Brown continued his message in the comments, having conversations with several fans and using an additional comment to point out that he is biracial.

"I'm black to the white guy, and I'm white to the black guy until a racial thing comes into play and then I'm supposed to play the black side," he wrote before referencing the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, writing that it is "ignorant as hell to kill a human being in cold blood without them doing anything especially hand cuffed" and that it is "stupid a man can't jog without being gunned down."

"If everyone was seen as people, if everyone was treated the same, if everyone was charged the same sentence, this s— wouldn't be happening," he continued. "#BlackLivesMatter we are people too."