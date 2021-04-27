Kane Brown Calls 1-Year-Old Daughter Kingsley 'My Best Friend'

✖

Kane Brown's 1-year-old daughter Kingsley is his whole world, and the country star couldn't help but gush about his baby girl during an appearance on The Artist and The Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak podcast this week. "That's my little girl, man," he said. "She's my best friend."

Brown joked that "it hurt for the longest" because when Kingsley was born, she "just wanted her mom all the time," referring to his wife, Katelyn. "Just recently, she just started saying 'Dada,' but it's with this whisper, which I love." The 27-year-old shared that Kingsley is a fan of playing with her dad outside, and Every time I put her down she just keeps saying 'Dada' and [puts her arms up], so I can't say no." "She's become my best friend," he added.

Brown told PEOPLE in March that Kingsley "has completely changed our lives for the better." "I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," he continued, sharing what he's learned since becoming a dad.

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," he said. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Even though she's just 1 year old, Kingsley already has a memorable personality. "Even with her facial expressions, everybody that sees her says she has so many facial expressions for a baby," Brown revealed. "She'll tell the dog to 'shush' if it's barking. Just wild! I don't want her to grow too fast, but I can't wait for when she actually starts talking just to see what she says." The "Worship You" singer also praised Katelyn for always holding down the fort with Kingsley when Brown needs to head to work.

"Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," he reflected. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

When the family is all together, just spending time with one another is all they need. "We love to go in [Kingsley's] room, put on a movie, lay on the floor, and she'll climb on top of us," Brown said. "Our time is our family time, so it's just great. She does everything with us, she's the easiest baby, and we're just worried about our second one."