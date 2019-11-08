Kane Brown Announces International Worldwide Beautiful Tour in 2020

Good news, Kane Brown fans! The singer just announced he will kick off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour in 2020, heading overseas to perform in places like Dublin London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin, before playing plenty of shows in North America.

“We’ve been getting asked for a while when we were going to be heading overseas, and there have been a few times it’s almost worked out, but 2020 just overall was the right timing,” Brown told USA Today “We’ve known about it for a while, and I am glad we can tell people we are coming back out on the road.

“It’s important to us and to our fans to keep showing up for them,” he added, “and knowing how much we appreciate their support.”

The tour is named after a song Brown has yet to share with his fans.

“We named the tour ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ after a song I am working on now, which we have teased a bit but haven’t officially released yet,” Brown revealed. “But fans can look for that soon and for us to play it out on the road.”

Brown plans on bringing his wife, Katelyn, and new baby daughter, Kingsley with him for at least some of the dates on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, where he will likely perform his new song, “For My Daughter.”

“I feel like a lot of stuff in my life has led to this moment, and being able to be there for her and be better for her is inspiring,” Brown said. “This is the first tour she will get to see what her dad does, so I want to be able to put on the best show, make the best music, be the best dad … Just overall try to be the best version of myself for our family and the fans that have been with us through everything this year.”

Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will take turns serving as Brown’s opening act. A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Find more information by visiting Brown’s website.

Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:

Feb. 2: Academy Dublin in Dublin

Feb. 4: O2 Forum Kentish Town in London

Feb. 5: Melkweg in Amsterdam

Feb. 6: L’Alhambra in Paris

Feb. 8: Metropol in Berlin

Feb. 29: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

March 1: PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

March 5: Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine

March 6: Times Union Center in Albany, New York

March 7: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

March 19: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

March 20: Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

March 21: Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada

March 26: North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina

March 28: Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida

April 23: BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

April 24: Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi

April 25: CAJUNDOME in Lafayette, Louisiana

April 30: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

May 1: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

May 7: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

May 8: TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois

May 9: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson