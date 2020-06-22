After Kane Brown's daughter Kingsley was born in October 2019, the new dad released his song "For My Daughter," and he celebrated Father's Day on Sunday by releasing a new acoustic performance of the heartfelt song. In the Vevo clip, Brown sings into a microphone as he's backed by an acoustic guitar and a fiddle, delivering a sweet ode to his daughter promising to be the best father he can, whether that's keeping the monsters out of her room, comforting her when her heart gets broken or not letting her get that tattoo.

"They say dads are supposed to shape you, in a way I guess mine did / I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid," he sings in the chorus. "They say history repeats itself — well, I guess that's up to me / Yeah, I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be." Brown originally released the song, which he wrote with Tom Douglas and Chase McGill, two days after Kingsley's birth. "I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents," he said in a statement at the time, via Rolling Stone. "I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up."

Sunday was Brown's first Father's Day as a dad, and his wife, Katelyn, shared a tribute to her husband, posting a photo of Brown and Kingsley from a recent family photo shoot. "HAPPY FATHERS DAY @kanebrown_music !" Katelyn wrote. "We love you sooooooooo very much! You are the most amazing father to King and we are so blessed to have you as the man in our lives. You are the perfect example of what a father should be and more we love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by katelyn rose brown ☾ (@katelynbrown) on Jun 21, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

The 26-year-old was scheduled to be on the road this month, but had to postpone his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which began earlier this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brown recently announced that the tour will resume in March, 2021 in Texas. Earlier this month, he released his song "Worldwide Beautiful," a thoughtful message calling for equality. On Instagram, Brown wrote that he had been holding onto the track for a year and that he is "hoping it will bring us together during this time." Proceeds from the song will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "I love you guys," he wrote.