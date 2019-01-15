Justin Moore Promises ‘Traditional Country Music’ on Next Album

Traditional country music fans, rejoice! After releasing the edgier Kinda Don’t Care album in 2016, Justin Moore is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming fifth studio album, which he promises will be full of the the sounds that shaped the country music genre since the beginning.

“It was a conscious decision. I’m glad we did what we did on the last album and it was successful,” Moore explained. “I enjoyed it but I’m just better at traditional country music than I am anything else. It’s what comes out of me naturally. I feel like it’s what I do best and I have more fun doing it. So I wanted to make the most traditional album I have ever made and I feel like we’ve done that. And I can’t wait for everybody to hear it.

“The other part of that, too, for me, is I miss songwriting and I don’t write that other stuff,” he continued. “There’s nothing wrong with it. I just don’t do well writing it. I write traditional sounding country music, so that was something that I missed having the opportunity to do on the last album. I think I had two or three cuts maybe. And so that was just a part of the process that I really missed. And Lord, we’re 10, 11 years into this now. It’s just fun to do what you want to do.”

Moore might be returning to his traditional roots with his new music, but in another way, he is very modern. With artists like Jack White, Bruno Mars, Sheryl Crow and more requesting fans not use their cell phones during their concerts, Moore doesn’t mind if fans whip them out while he is on stage.

“I don’t really care what they do long as they’re there and they have a great time,” maintained Moore. “If that’s what they want to do; it’s not what I would do. When I do go to shows, I watch the show and I’d rather have the picture in my mind for the rest of my life. But certainly if they bought a ticket to be there and that’s their idea of fun, then have at it.”

“It doesn’t make any difference,” he added. “I just want ’em walking out of there feeling like they got their money’s worth. So if that’s what they want to do, go for it.”

Moore is on the road for the first part of 2019. Find dates on his website.

