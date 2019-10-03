Justin Bieber Teases New Dan + Shay Collaboration out Later This Week

New music is coming from Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay! The pop star teased the collaboration on social media, only two days after his second wedding to his wife of one year, Hailey Baldwin.

“New music. Wedding music. [Dan + Shay] and this guy. Friday,” Bieber posted alongside a short video.

Dan + Shay posted the same video, writing simply the release date, Oct. 4. While both acts have been largely quiet about the details, Billboard reports that the song, called “10,000 Hours,” was written by both duo members, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The song is reportedly the first track from Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, and was produced by Smyers.

Dan + Shay, who sang “Speechless” at Joe Jonas‘ surprise wedding to Sophie Turner in Las Vegas in May, were also on hand when Bieber wed Baldwin on Monday, Sept. 30.

had the best time celebrating the marriage of our friends @justinbieber + @haileybieber last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MmgS7qV9ia — Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) October 2, 2019

“Had the best time celebrating the marriage of our friends [Justin Bieber] + [Hailey Bieber]

last night,” Smyers wrote, alongside a black and white of photo of himself along with his wife, Abby.

Dan + Shay have had several of their own songs crossover into the pop genre, including their recent hits “Tequila” and “Speechless,” and are eager to expand their horizons beyond just country with their next set of tunes.

“It’s been cool to kind of see the crossover,” Smyers previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I feel like more people have been listening to our music. It’s been cool to see that – people like Sean Mendez just hearing our music for the first time. I think ‘Tequila’ kind of did that for us, and put us into a new place where people were hearing us for the very first time. It’s just been kind of crazy, the cool people we’ve gotten to meet just through music.

“That’s the beauty of country music,” he continued. “It’s all such a family and anytime we get to meet people outside the genre that are big fans of country music is a really cool thing. We got to meet a lot of cool people through that.”

A release date or title for Dan + Shay’s next album has not been announced.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz