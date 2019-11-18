Jon Pardi Reveals Plans for an ‘Adventure Wedding’ With Fiancee Summer Duncan

It’s only been a little over a month since Jon Pardi popped the question to his girlfriend, Summer Duncan, but the two have already nailed down their wedding plans! The couple plans on tying the knot in May in Montana, choosing the state in part because of its cool temperatures.

“We’ll see who comes,” Pardi told PEOPLE. “It’s more of an adventure wedding, really.”

Duncan has yet to visit Montana, but Pardi feels confident she will fall in love with the state as much as he has.

“I love Montana. I’ve been going there for about 10 years. My friends have a ranch out there,” Pardi said, adding that they chose the springtime season on purpose.

“Guess what, a non-sweaty wedding,” he continued. “It’s gonna be highs in the 60s. I don’t like sweating.”

Pardi intentionally decided to propose at the Ryman Auditorium because of its significance to both of them.

“When she first came to town, going there was part of our first date,” Pardi remembered. “I played the Ryman with Rhett Akins, and we got to hang backstage, and I was tour guide.”

With the wedding happening in 2020, Pardi and Duncan are completely into the wedding planning, with Pardi getting to mix a little business with pleasure in the process.

“Most of my managers are female, so they were all excited to be a part of it,” said the singer.

Pardi wrapped up his run as the opening act on Dierks Bentley’s The Burning Man Tour, and is now ready to spend time on his own for at least a little while.

“I’m kind of take a break from touring with other artists,” revealed Pardi. “I’m just going to do the fairs and festivals or whatever comes my way. When you’re not on tour with somebody, you have a little bit more leeway to be like, yeah, we can go do that.”

The 34-year-old just released “Heartache Medication,” the debut single and title track from his third studio album. While he hasn’t announced what his next single will be, one of the songs on Heartache Medication was written by Miranda Lambert and Eric Church (along with Michael Heeney and Luke Laird) and is one of Pardi’s favorites.

“I heard that song when I had long hair,” Pardi previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “It was a long time ago. I always loved it. When we set down to A&R this record, [my label] played it, and I said, ‘You get Eric and Miranda to let me cut that song. I’ll cut it.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond