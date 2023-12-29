Jon Pardi Reveals He's 112 Days Sober After Having 'Retired' From Alcohol

Jon Pardi is "retired" from alcohol. The "Dirt on My Boots" singer, 38, opened up about his sobriety journey on Amazon Music's Country Heat Weekly podcast recently, revealing that he had been 112 days sober as he sought to make some lifestyle changes and drop some weight for his health.

"I've been 112 days sober. I've lost a bunch of weight," the country star shared with hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson. "I was pre-diabetic, and I was just like, 'I gotta stop.'" Pardi continued that he was "unhappy" with his appearance and how he felt in his body, which led him to make the lifestyle change. "I was really getting to the point where every picture, every video I was so unhappy with myself," he revealed. "And where I was going, I needed to just take a break."

Now that he's lost some weight, Pardi said he is feeling much better about himself, and he encouraged others considering the same choice in pursuit of weight loss to take the leap. "I just did a photo shoot and I was like ... 'Damn, I look good,' Take that Tito's!" he joked. "But for anybody that's thinking about it, if they want to lose weight and you do drink, let me tell you, it does help tremendously if you stop."

The "Cowboys and Plowboys" singer hasn't given up all of his vices, however, as he revealed on the show that he still has quite the sweet tooth. "I love me some ice cream," he shared. "I'm like, 'Well, I'm not drinking. I better get this Twix candy ice cream.' Coffee ice cream – so good."

Pardi didn't share any other details of his sobriety, but he did note that it may or may not be a lifetime commitment. "I'm retired, OK? Doesn't mean I can't come out of retirement," he explained. "But for right now, it's been great." The musician is also looking forward to bringing his non-alcoholic beverages to January's Crash My Playa music festival in Cancún, where he will be performing.

"I'm not worried about it! I'm gonna be over here drinking mocktails. Like, I'm enjoying this ride right now, I don't need to get all dried out," he joked. "I'm gonna be taking my shirt off, [telling people], 'Sup everybody. You've been drinking? You're a little puffy over there.'"