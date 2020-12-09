Jon Pardi Is Getting His Wife an Unusual Christmas Gift

✖

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan tied the knot on Nov. 21 in Tennessee, and for their first Christmas as a married couple, Pardi is getting his wife an unusual gift. "I was supposed to go look at this cow," he said during a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights. "[Summer] really wants a Highlander cow."

"I don't know if you know what a Highlander cow is, but they're big, fluffy cows, and they're very tame. Basically, they're really great in a petting zoo, and she really wants one." Pardi admitted that he's a little apprehensive about the purchase because of everything that will come along with it.

"It's just one more thing I gotta do. Then I gotta build the damn pen, build a little shed for him, run water, and like … you can't just buy a cow," he pointed out. "Then you gotta get him a buddy, that's the other thing. So it's either gonna be a donkey, or a miniature donkey… I would like a goat."

Pardi and Duncan were originally planning to get married in May in a large ceremony in Montana, but moved their date and location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With so much of our families being in California we had to make the tough decision to downsize (drastically) twice, and we ended up with a small group of just our immediate family and closest friends in town," Duncan told PEOPLE. "We hope to eventually have a 'wedding tour' as Jon calls it and celebrate with all our family and friends in California, Nashville and Texas."

"There's never a right time in 2020 to get married, so after all the planning and replanning we were just happy we got to do it," she added.

Pardi, who asked Duncan to marry him in October 2019, shared that he feels like he "married the right person."

"Summer was love at first sight for the first time ever in my life," he said. "She was the first girl I've ever dated where I felt like she had my back and that we really are a team. Summer is stunningly beautiful to look at, but that doesn't compare with her heart and how caring she is. We have the most fun together — in any situation — and we laugh constantly."