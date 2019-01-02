Jon Pardi Reveals What He Admires Most About Dierks Bentley

Jon Pardi will hit the road later this month to serve as the opening act on Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour, allowing the good friends to spend months together on the road, while Pardi takes notes from his tour boss.

“I love Dierks Bentley, being on tour with Dierks Bentley,” Pardi, who opened for Bentley on his 2014 Riser Tour, gushed. “He’s awesome. His girls are always excited to see me. His little girls are always like, ‘Hey, Jooooonnnn!’ They’re always excited to see me, which is super cute. They tried roping again. I brought the dummy out there for them, and it was a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun on tour.

“Dierks does a great job of keeping everybody like they’re family, even from his crew, his truck drivers to the catering people to the opening acts,” he added. “He does a really good job, and I’ve always admired that about him.”

The admiration definitely goes both ways. Bentley previously stated he wanted Pardi to join him one more time, before Pardi officially graduates to full-time headliner status.

“I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this,” Bentley said. “I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour, but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road!”

Pardi’s latest single, “Night Shift,” is one of only a few he didn’t write for his most-recent California Sunrise album, but felt it was important to include on his record.

“It’s definitely a new style for me to kind of deliver this real kind of sexy but cool and very – it’s got a good enough touch for a lady but also a strong enough kind of sense of songs for men to listen to – growing men, college kids,” Pardi said of the song. “It’s definitely a little bit of everything. But ‘Night Shift,’ I always say is the working man’s love song. He’s been working all day, he’s going to go work a night shift with his lady.

“It’s just a fun idea of taking a work term and making a love story out of it,” he continued. “And I loved the beat — ‘It’s been a wreck me week.’ It’s just a really strong – when you start singing you can just feel it. And it came out really good recorded and it’s one of my favorites too.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer