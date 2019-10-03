Jon Pardi Engaged to Girlfriend Summer Duncan

Jon Pardi is engaged to girlfriend Summer Duncan, with the country singer popping the question during his show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Pardi’s fellow country star and former tourmate Dierks Bentley caught side stage photos of the moment that he got down on one knee on stage as Duncan stood in front of him on stage, with the couple embracing after she said yes.

“My man! [Jon Pardi] crushing the [Ryman] stage and crushing life… so proud of you pal,” Bentley wrote. “Killer show with my all time fav encore. Congrats to you and [Summer Duncan].”

Before the proposal, Pardi told the crowd that the famed music venue was one of his and Duncan’s first date spots, via Entertainment Tonight. Once Duncan arrived on stage, Pardi got down on one knee and proposed, with Duncan accepting and the couple sharing a hug and a kiss.

The singer’s show on Wednesday was the first of two nights that Pardi is headlining the venue for his Heartache Medication tour, with the 34-year-old to return for a second show on Thursday, Oct. 3. Pardi released his album Heartache Medication on Sept. 27.

Pardi and Duncan have been dating for around two years, with Pardi recently gushing about his girlfriend while speaking to ET.

“Life with Summer is awesome… When it comes to singing about losing her, it’s a big no for me,” he said. “I definitely want to make her happy.”

“I’ve had my fair share of crazy girlfriends,” Pardi continued. “So it’s nice to be in a totally sustainable relationship… I mean, I still do dumb [things], I’m a guy, but for the most part, I’ve got to pat myself on the back. I’ve been a good boyfriend and it’s nice to really work to make somebody feel loved and feel happy… she’s worth it.”

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 ACM Awards in Las Vegas in May and most recently attended the CMA Awards together in November.

