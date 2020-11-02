Jon Langston and Girlfriend Sonia Welcome Daughter Magnolia Mae

✖

Jon Langston is a dad! The singer and girlfriend Sonia have welcomed a daughter together, and Langston shared the happy news on Instagram over the weekend. Posting a trio of photos of himself and Sonia at the hospital with their baby girl, Langston shared that his daughter's name is Magnolia Mae Langston.

"Welcome to this crazy world but you just made it more beautiful," he wrote. "You are the most precious, greatest gift. I’m so thankful the Lord chose me to be your dad and that you and your strong, amazing momma are well and healthy! I didn’t know I could love so much but now I know what my dad meant when he said, I will understand when I have my first born. I can’t wait to teach you about music, the outdoors and Jesus."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Langston (@jonlangston) on Nov 1, 2020 at 8:02am PST

Langston also dedicated a Bible verse to his daughter, quoting the Book of Numbers. "Numbers 6:24-25 'May the Lord bless you, keep you and make his face shine upon you' my sweet Maggie Mae,'" he wrote.

On Monday, the singer shared a selfie with his baby girl with the caption, "That’s what I’m living for #GirlDad."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Langston (@jonlangston) on Nov 2, 2020 at 8:52am PST

Langston announced in early October that he and Sonia were expecting, sharing a photo of the two of them together as Langston held up a tiny pumpkin that read "Baby L." "BABY LANGSTON IS ON THE WAY!!" he wrote. "We are very blessed and thankful. I’m gonna be a daddy and I can’t wait!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Langston (@jonlangston) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

On Oct. 25, the 29-year-old posted a photo with Sonia revealing that she was close to giving birth. "New music ain’t the only thing bout to drop soon," he joked. "YallReady."

Langston released that new music last week, sharing his new song "Happy Ever After" and making October a very eventful month. Langston is signed to UMG Nashville’s EMI Records Nashville imprint and Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Entertainment and appeared in Bryan's "One Margarita" music video.