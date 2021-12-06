Johnny Cash’s Daughter Roseanne Scraps Florida Concerts After Controversial Vaccination Law Goes Into Effect

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused a major shift In live entertainment, with many musical acts forgoing major tours due to concerns over safety. While 2021 has seen some return to concerts and theater, emerging COVID variants and segments of the public’s unwillingness to get vaccinated has created some risk. To combat that risk, many venues are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test for entry.

However, there is still pushback against such parameters, and some artists are canceling shows rather than put themselves, their teams, and their fans at risk. One such artist is Roseanne Cash, the daughter of Johnny Cash, who announced that she would be postponing her January concerts in Florida due to new state laws that will issue $5,000 fines to businesses, government agencies, schools, and other establishments that require vaccine passports. Cash shared the news in a short social media post.

“It is with deep regret that I must postpone my concerts in Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, and Stuart, FL,” Cash wrote. “The state of Florida has made it impossible for these venues to require proof of vaccination and I do not wish to put my audience, my band and crew, myself, and the venue staff at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. I am disappointed and I know you are as well. I promise to return as soon as possible.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this controversial bill Into law earlier this year and it went into effect in September, banning vaccine passports and requiring heavy fines. “You will face a $5,000 (fine) for every single violation,” DeSantis said. “That’s millions and millions potentially in fines.” The law claims that business entities, governmental entities, and educational institutions “may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or postinfection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations in this state.”