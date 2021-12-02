UFC’s Dana White Tests Positive for COVID-19

UFC president Dana White recently announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news while appearing on The Jim Rome Podcast on Wednesday and is currently in isolation at his Las Vegas home. White said he and his entire family tested positive for the virus after spending Thanksgiving together in Maine.

UFC TV announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan consulted White after he contracted COVID-19. White is fully vaccinated and said he feels “like a million bucks” since taking a monoclonal antibody treatment along with a NAD drip, vitamin drip and ivermectin. Rogan has taken heat for supporting ivermectin, which is a drug formulated for cows and horses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days,” White said on the podcast, per ESPN. “That’s what I’m doing. If I test negative, then I will absolutely, positively be there. I’ll keep testing every two days until I’m negative and then I’m going to get back to work ASAP.”

UFC’s next event is Saturday in Las Vegas, and White said he’s going to do everything he can to be there. “I’m going to do the exact protocol that’s supposed to be done and make sure that I’m clean and can go around and be around people again,” White said. “As soon as that’s 100% clear, then I’ll be back to work.”

White and UFC didn’t slow down when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak last year. The promotion hosted events at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi to keep UFC going. It was in March of this year that White announced UFC 261 would be the first event to have fans with full capacity since the start of the pandemic.

“I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you we are back,” White said in a video at the time. “UFC 261 on April 24th will be in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of fans. Full capacity at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. And you know I’m bringing an incredible card. …Ladies and gentlemen, we are back. UFC 261 on April 24th. Jacksonville, Florida. Three title fights, 15,000 fans. And I just want to say, ‘Thank you, Jacksonville. I love you guys. We will see you soon.’”