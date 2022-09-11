John Michael Montgomery Injured in 'Serious' Tour Bus Accident

Country singer John Michael Montgomery is currently on the mend after a scary accident while on tour. According to Entertainment Tonight, the '90s hitmaker revealed the "serious" crash with a Facebook statement, noting he and two others were injured.

"Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries," Montgomery wrote in a Facebook message. "Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns."

According to WATE in Tennessee, the tour bus was a 2001 Prevost Featherlite and was traveling down I-75 south. The accident happened after the bus "veered off the interstate" and struck an embankment before turning over, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report on the incident.

WATE also shared several images of the crashed tour bus on its side, blocking the traveling lane on the highway as police assess the scene. Marc Wood and William Salyer were the other injuries from the bus accident, with the police report indicating Montgomery and Wood were wearing seatbelts, while Salyer was not.

Montgomery has enjoyed plenty of country music success and has now given birth to a second-generation hit maker with Walker Montgomery. They recently joined forces on stage at the Kentucky State Fair.

But most country fans remember Montgomery for his string of hits across 10 studio albums and 30 singles on the charts. This includes "I Love the Way You Love Me," "Life's a Dance," "I Swear," and "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident}." Montgomery's tour dates on Sept. 24 and Oct. 10 are still listed on his official website, but those may be rescheduled due to Montgomery's recovery.