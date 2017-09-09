John Michael Montgomery Addresses Death of ‘Longtime Friend’ Troy Gentry

Country star John Michael Montgomery is mourning the loss of his dear friend, Troy Gentry, one-half of country music duo Montgomery Gentry.

Montgomery is the brother of Eddie Montgomery, the other half of Gentry’s band.

The singer took to Twitter to share a few tweets about Gentry’s tragic and sudden passing on Friday, September 8th.

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart to hear of the death of my long time friend Troy Gentry,” Montgomery tweeted.

“I will always cherish the wonderful memories we shared singing on stage together back when we were both just getting started,” he continued.

“Prayers to his wife Angie and their children, and to all of their family. I am so sorry, God bless you my friend, John Michael,” the singer concluded.

September 8th was a sad day for the country music community and its fans, as icon Don Williams passed away before Gentry died in a helicopter crash. Country music superstars have come out in droves to pay tributes to both singers, including celebrities like Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Rascal Flatts.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond