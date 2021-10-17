Jimmie Allen’s Wife Gives Birth Amid His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Run

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, welcomed their second child on Saturday in Nashville. The “Best Shot” singer, 36, took a break from his Dancing With the Stars rehearsals to be with Gale in Nashville, and postponed his Saturday night concert in Forest City, North Carolina. Allen and Gale are also parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 1. He also has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a pervious relationship.

“Zara James Allen… The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you,” Allen wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with Gale and their newborn at the hospital.

The happy news came after Allen gave reporters an update on Gale following his performance on Dancing With the Stars Tuesday. “The wife, she’s feeling good! She’s two centimeters dilated,” he said, reports Page Six. “She’s feeling great and just looking forward to welcoming this new baby girl to the world whenever she decides to show her face.” The father-of-three said he was excited about “learning something new” about himself as his family grows, since each child “challenges you in different ways.”

Allen joked that his son Aadyn is a “replica of me” when he was a kid. “My daughter [Naomi], she really is the whole protection mode … my wife says I’m overprotective, but I’d rather be ready and not have to get ready,” Allen said. “This new baby girl, I’m curious to see what challenges she’ll put in front of me. I’m curious to see what weakness of mine she’s going to highlight.”

Gale and Allen, who welcomed Naomi in March 2020, secretly got married last year. They https://popculture.com/country-music/news/jimmie-allen-wife-alexis-gale-first-photos-from-wedding/, but they revealed to PEOPLE in August that they really tied the knot in June 2020 without telling anyone. Gale said the public announcement meant they could finally stop hiding their rings. “We haven’t officially announced this, but we’ve actually been married for a year,” Gale explained. “We got married on his birthday – June 18 – last year. Actually being publicly Mr. and Mrs. has been really exciting! I thought it was going to be the same, but I feel like it’s a new honeymoon stage for us. We get to wear our rings out in public.”

Allen is best known for his hits “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To,” and his duet with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway.” He made it through the first four weeks of DWTS Season 30, and is paired with Emma Slater. They will dance to “Sandy” from Grease on Monday’s episode, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.