Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Share First Photos from Recent Wedding

✖

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot last week at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania, and the couple shared the first photos from their wedding on social media earlier on Sunday. Allen posted two snaps from the big day, the first a shot of himself and Gale standing at the altar at sunset, a lake and green grass behind them.

"My Forever," he wrote, adding an "I love you" to his wife and crediting Kaleb B Carter for his custom pink and black tuxedo. Gale wore an ivory beaded gown with an illusion neckline, belt and feathered bottom and a long, lace-trimmed veil. Allen's second post was a nighttime shot of the couple sitting on the steps in front of their reception venue, which the singer captioned, "Mr & Mrs Allen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen)

Gale shared an additional post on her own account, posting a shot of the couple standing outside at their venue, the white chairs on either side of the aisle empty as the bride and groom looked at the camera. "The Allens, forever," she wrote.

The newlyweds married on Thursday, May 27 after becoming engaged at Disney World in July 2019. The wedding was a small and intimate event with several of Allen's fellow country artists in attendance including Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen)

Allen and Gale, a nurse, originally scheduled their wedding for 2020 but pushed it back due to the pandemic. In March 2020, the couple welcomed their first child daughter, daughter Naomi Bettie. Allen is also dad to 6-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship. Allen and Gale are both from Milton, Delaware, and Allen previously told PEOPLE that their shared hometown instantly bonded them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lexmarieallen

"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me," he said. "We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other." The "Best Shot" singer gushed, "Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I've ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I've ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I've been writing songs about all these years!"