‘DWTS’ 2021: Jimmie Allen Says He’s ‘in Trouble’ as He Heads Into Season 30

Before Dancing With The Stars Season 30 began Monday night, country music star Jimmie Allen admitted he was “in trouble” heading into the race for the mirrorball trophy. Allen, 36, might have a reason to worry after his first performance in the ballroom, since he and pro dance partner Emma Slater earned the third-worst score of the night. Allen is best known for his hits “Make Me Want To,” “Best Shot” and his new collaboration with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway.”

In an interview with ABC, Allen said he did not think he had any advantage as a musician. “If I can get more camera time talking and just hanging out than dancing – let people judge me off of that – we good! I’ll take that mirror ball home,” Allen said. “But since they judge me on the show with dancing and stuff, I’m in trouble.”

Allen and Slater’s first dance was a Tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland and Keri Hilson. They earned a 22/40 from the judges. There were only two other scores worse than that. NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach earned a 21/40, while the worst score of the night went to actor Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, who earned a 13/40. None of the dancers were eliminated, though, as one will not be sent home until next week. New DWTS episodes air on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Allen gained attention in 2017 when he released a self-titled EP. In 2018, he released his first since, “Best Shot,” which topped the US Country Airplay Chart and hit number five on the U.S. Country Songs chart. His follow-up single “Make Me Want To” was a hit as well, and both singles were featured on his debut album, Mercury Lane. Last year, he released another EP, Bettie James, and recorded “This Is Us” with Noah Cyrus. Earlier this year, he released “Freedom Was a Highway” with Paisley. He also won the New Male Artist of the Year award at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

In August, Allen had some exciting personal news to share. Alexis Gale and Allen have officially been married since June 18, 2020, although they did not have a big celebration with family and friends until May. Gale and Allen welcomed their first daughter, Naomi Bettie, in March 2020, and Gale is pregnant with their second. Allen is also dad to son Aadyn, 7, from a previous marriage.