Jessie James Decker Gives Health Update on Her Son Following Multiple Hospitalizations

Jessie James Decker is giving a hopeful update on 2-year-old son Forrest's health after he was hospitalized three times over the last two months. The "Lights Down Low" singer shared in a video on her Instagram Story Wednesday that her toddler's breathing issues have been determined to be caused by his asthma, which she and husband Eric Decker have also dealt with themselves.

"It turns out, he's just got asthma," said Decker, who is also a mom to 6-year-old daughter Vivianne and 5-year-old son Eric II. "And it's at the level where he needs to be doing treatments on a daily basis, so, inhaler, nebulizer, all the things, and they're really hoping he grows out of it. So, nothing environmental, thank goodness, nothing that I could've done differently."

Last month, Decker shared a photo of Forrest wearing an oxygen mask as she shared with her followers the ongoing health issues she was trying to get to the bottom of. "Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," she wrote at the time. "Ultimately I'm being told he has Asthma even though he's pretty young to diagnose. It's scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath. After he threw up for the 3rd time (I think from coughing so much) (no fever) I knew it was time to take him in."

While Forrest was eventually given stronger medication and observed at night to make sure he was stable before being recommended to see an allergist, Decker revealed that she was struggling not having an answer to her son's condition. "So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it's happening," she shared. "He was born full term and 9 lbs and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic. He's a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me 'mommy my chest hurts' in his sad little voice."

Plenty of people who had gone through similar things offered encouragement and advice at the time. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt even weighed in, commenting, "Sending you so much love and prayers. My son has allergies and we have had too many trips to the er for breathing treatments. It’s so scary. He will be okay Bc you are a great mom. Here for you."