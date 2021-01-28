Jessie James Decker Says Son Forrest Has Been Hospitalized 3 Times in 6 Weeks

Jessie James Decker shared a scary update on son Forrest with fans on Thursday, revealing that the 2-year-old has been hospitalized three times in six weeks. Sharing a photo of Forrest with an oxygen mask over his face, Decker told her Instagram followers that she and Forrest went to the hospital "again last night."

"Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," she wrote. "Ultimately I’m being told he has Asthma even though he’s pretty young to diagnose. It’s scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath." Decker told fans that after her son threw up for the third time, she "knew it was time to take him in." Thanking her sister Sydney, who has experienced issues with her own daughter's lungs for her guidance, Decker shared that hospital staff gave Forrest "stronger meds and treatments and watched him through the night."

The singer shared that after their visits to the hospital, she and Forrest are "going to see an allergist to see if maybe something is triggering the attacks." "So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it’s happening," she shared. "He was born full term and 9 lbs and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic. He’s a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me 'mommy my chest hurts' in his sad little voice."

Decker concluded by thanking other parents for their continued support and asking for some advice. "I don’t love to post too much of this kind of stuff because my babies are precious to me," her post finished. "But I’ve had some amazing advice from fellow insta moms that I genuinely appreciate. So thank you. It’s that kind of mamas helping mamas community on here i really appreciate. So I just want to know from this post if any other parents have experienced this? Other than an allergist and a specialist did this go away for your babies? I wonder if he’s now allergic to pet hair?"

Decker and husband Eric Decker also share daughter Vivianne, 6, and son Eric Thomas II, 5. After Forrest was born, Jessie told PopCulture.com that her son "feels like the prefect addition" to her family. "He just slipped right in," she said. "When you have two or three it's obviously a little hard but we loved it. We have such a great flow and he's just fits right in. All three of them get along so beautifully. There's never any issues... They all just love each other. I hope it stays that way."