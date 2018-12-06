See Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton Interview Each Other About Upcoming ‘Dumplin’ Film

Jennifer Aniston stars in the upcoming film, ‘Dumplin‘, based on the novel of the same name, about an overweight teenager, Willowdean, whose mother was a beauty pageant queen. The movie, which Dolly Parton wrote and recorded the music for, forged a lifelong friendship between Aniston and Parton, which was evident in a recent interview the two did on Good Morning America.

Aniston starts by asking Parton who her inspirations were as a child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My inspiration was really my family,” Parton said. “My mother’s people were all very musical. And my uncle used to take me around to different places to sing on radio and TV.”

Aniston also brought up Parton’s previous comment that she would have been a drag queen if she had been born a boy – a claim Parton did not dispute.

“Yes, it is true,” Parton maintained. “Because I’m so over-exaggerated and I have so many fans [in] the gay community and the drag queens. Even in your movie, Willowdean goes down to the bar. I actually taught her to do her make-up. I’ve always had these drag queens look like me. I even lost a Dolly Parton look-alike contest.”

Dumplin’ hasn’t even been released yet, but one of the songs, “Girl in the Movies,” has already been nominated for a Golden Globe award. The song, which Parton co-wrote with Linda Perry, is one of the most important songs on the soundtrack.

“That little girl, I just pictured her going to the movies, seeing other people live their lives, sitting in a movie theater, eating her popcorn, wanting to be who the girl was up on the screen,” the Grand Ole Opry member explained. “So I really loved that song. That’s one of my very favorites — in the whole movie.”

When it was Parton’s turn to ask Aniston a question, she asked the movie star how she stayed so fit and attractive.

“Well lately, that has been boxing,” Aniston revealed. “You’re drenched to the bone when you’re done, and it turns out it feels pretty nice to punch something that’s not a person.”

Parton previously raved about Aniston on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, making a hilarious joke about how both Parton and her husband, Carl, were fans of Aniston.

“My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” Parton quipped. “You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome.”

“I think he can’t get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!” she quickly added.

Dumplin’, which also stars Luke Benward and Kathy Najimy, will be released on Netflix on Dec. 7.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Tibrina Hobson