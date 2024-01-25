Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd Join Tribute Concert for County Music Legend

Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd have joined several other big country music stars for a tribute concert paying homage to a legend of the genre. PBS has annoucned that the two will be part of Great Performances – George Jones: Still Playin' Possum, which will honor late country music icon George Jones. Jelly Roll will be performing Jones' classic tune "Bartender's Blues," while Judd teams with Jamey Johnson for "Golden Ring."

"Honoring one of the most influential, storied, and beloved country music icons in history, Great Performances – George Jones: Still Playin' Possum is an all-star celebration," reads a press release about the televised concert. "Jones' hits including 'I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair,' 'The Race Is On,' 'He Stopped Loving Her Today,' and many more are performed by Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Dierks Bentley, Sam Moore, Wynonna, Jamey Johnson, Uncle Kracker, Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Joe Nichols and other country stars accompanied by a band of Nashville's top players. Recorded April 25, 2023, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the tribute marked the 10th anniversary of Jones' passing. Great Performances – George Jones: Still Playin' Possum premieres Friday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org, and the PBS App."

The new tribute special comes months after Jelly Roll and Judd took the stage together at the CMA Awards to perform, though that collaboration wound up causing some concern. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Judd joined Jelly Roll to open the show with his hit tune, "Need A Favor." It didn't take long for some viewers to presume that she was experiencing a health event, due to her appearance and demeanor, and many of them took to social media to express their concerns.

"Something is wrong with her. Hope she is ok!!" one fan exclaimed. Someone else added, "It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what's going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him." A third person commented, "Wynonna Judd is holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life #CMAawards."

The following day, Judd posted an Instagram video captioned "'Don't read the comments' they say," and has clarified that she was just "nervous" and is doing fine. "Don't read the comments, I read the comments," Judd jokingly exclaimed, then going on to show a headline about the situation. "I'm just gonna come clean with y'all. I was so freaking nervous," Judd confessed.

"I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll," She continued. "I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his and he asked me to sing and I said, 'Absolutely!' I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that's the bottom line." Judd then assured her fans that "all is well," and that she was on her way to resume her Back to Wy Tour in Texas.