George Jones Museum Reveals Unfortunate Update

The George Jones, a museum, restaurant and concert venue dedicated to the late country music legend in Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district, closed permanently this week. The entertainment venue’s owners shared the sad news on Instagram Monday, pointing to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Second Avenue bombing on Christmas Day last year. Jones memorabilia that was included in the museum will be moved to a new venue in the future.

“It has been a difficult 2 years for so many – our company has been no different,” the venue’s owners wrote. “From the pandemic (and the starts and stops there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago – we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners. As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least) to make a business viable.”

“For these reasons, it is with a heavy heart that we announce we are closing The George Jones Entertainment Venue after a beautiful run,” the statement continued. The museum items will be “handled with care” and moved to a new space that wil lbe announced later. The owners went on to thank Jones’ fans for their support since the venue opened in 2015.

Jones died in April 2013 at 81. He is considered among the most influential country artists of his generation, with over 160 charting singles. The “He Stopped Loving Her Today” singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992. The George Jones museum included his outfits, awards, instruments, and his famous John Deere lawnmower, notes The Tennessean.

The news of the venue’s closure disappointed Nashville residents and tourists alike. “This is so sad… we’ve only been to Nashville twice, and both times we have made a stop there for some drinks and music. One of nicest locking bars in town,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “This is so sad to hear. One of our favorite stops whenever in Nashville. But, I totally understand. We are in uncharted times,” another commented.

The George Jones is the latest downtown Nashville venue to close in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the Flying Saucer taproom’s owners announced it would close on Dec. 15 after 23 years of operation in The Baggage building on 10th Avenue South. In late November, Rock Bottom Brewery suddenly closed without warning, months after the Baltimore-based reality firm Continental Realty bought the building.