Wynonna Judd Sparks Health Concerns During Surprise CMA Awards Performance With Jelly Roll

Wynonna Judd made a surprise performance with Jelly Roll during the CMA Awards, but the singer seems to have sparked health concerns among her fans. On Wednesday night, Judd joined Jelly Roll on his show-opening performance of "Need A Favor." However, as the NY Post reports, many viewers were worried that Judd appeared to be experiencing a health issue while on stage.

"Something is wrong with her. Hope she is ok!!" one fan exclaimed. Someone else added, "It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what's going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him." A third person commented, "Wynonna Judd is holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life #CMAawards." Notably, ahead of the performance, Jelly Rolled teased Entertainment Tonight that he would have a "special guest," but wouldn't drop a name. "I'll have a special guest," the rapper-turned-country star said. "I'm not telling nobody who it is." Late in the evening, Jelly Roll teamed up with K. Michelle to pay tribute to The Judds — Wynonna's mother-daughter duo with her late mother Naomi — by delivering a powerful rendition of "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Sadly, Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022, a day that her youngest daughter Ashley Judd calls the "most shattering day" of her life. Following Naomi's death, Wynonna and Ashley issued a joint statement, saying, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." Notably, on the same weekend, Naomi and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

During the induction ceremony, Wynonna and Ashley spoke about their late mother. "My momma loved you so much and she appreciated your love for her and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," Ashley said while fighting tears. "My heart's broken and I feel so blessed," Wynonna added. "At 2:20, I kissed her on the forehead and I walked away and this is the first place I've been. The last thing we did together as a family was with her, we all gathered around her and we said, 'The Lord is my shepherd.'" Naomi Judd was 76 years old at the time of her death.