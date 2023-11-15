Wynonna Judd Performs at Grand Ole Opry Just Days After Concerning CMA Awards Performance

Wynonna Judd recently performed at Grand Ole Opry, just days after her concerning CMA Awards performance. Judd turned up at the iconic Nashville venue to host the Christmas at the Opry, play some of her hit songs, and perform a duet with fellow country music star Trisha Yearwood. The performances were part of tapings for an Opry Live Tribute to the Judds special which will air in December.

The Judds OPRY LIVE special will air Dec. 2 on Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The Opry show will be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, and the show's flagship radio home, WSM Radio. The two-hour Christmas at the Opry, hosted by Wynonna, will air on NBC on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Peacock on December 8 featuring an all-star lineup including Opry members Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson as well as Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Previously, the NY Post reported that many CMA Awards viewers were worried about Judd after her performance at the CMA Awards one week ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Judd joined Jelly Roll to open the show with his hit tune, "Need A Favor." It didn't take long for some viewers to presume that she was experiencing a health event, due to her appearance and demeanor, and many of them took to social media to express their concerns. "Something is wrong with her. Hope she is ok!!" one fan exclaimed. Someone else added, "It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what's going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him." A third person commented, "Wynonna Judd is holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life #CMAawards."

The following day, Judd posted an Instagram video captioned "'Don't read the comments' they say," and has clarified that she was just "nervous" and is doing fine. "Don't read the comments, I read the comments," Judd jokingly exclaimed, then going on to show a headline about the situation. "I'm just gonna come clean with y'all. I was so freaking nervous," Judd confessed.

She continued, "I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his and he asked me to sing and I said, 'Absolutely!' I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that's the bottom line." Judd then assured her fans that "all is well," and that she was on her way to resume her Back to Wy Tour in Texas.